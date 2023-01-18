Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) on January 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $49.90, plunging -4.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.38 and dropped to $47.545 before settling in for the closing price of $50.24. Within the past 52 weeks, AKRO’s price has moved between $7.52 and $54.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.90%. With a float of $41.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.76 million.

In an organization with 34 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 479,560. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 8,777 shares at a rate of $54.64, taking the stock ownership to the 184,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President & CEO sold 25,000 for $51.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,281,751. This insider now owns 370,999 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.86) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 15.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 84.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.03. However, in the short run, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.78. Second resistance stands at $51.50. The third major resistance level sits at $52.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.11.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.22 billion based on 46,763K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -100,780 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,542 K in sales during its previous quarter.