American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) 20 Days SMA touches 25.22%: The odds favor the bear

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $16.90, up 0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.12 and dropped to $16.74 before settling in for the closing price of $17.02. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has traded in a range of $11.65-$21.42.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -5.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.10%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 123400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.09, operating margin of -16.95, and the pretax margin is -8.53.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 176,806. In this transaction EVP Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 12,775 shares at a rate of $13.84, taking the stock ownership to the 54,381 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,609 for $14.29, making the entire transaction worth $94,443. This insider now owns 71,269 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -6.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to -21.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Looking closely at American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), its last 5-days average volume was 47.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 38.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 99.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.74. However, in the short run, American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.22. Second resistance stands at $17.36. The third major resistance level sits at $17.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.46.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.98 billion has total of 649,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,882 M in contrast with the sum of -1,993 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,462 M and last quarter income was 483,000 K.