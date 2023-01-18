AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 61,174 M

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) stock priced at $164.28, down -0.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $165.335 and dropped to $163.73 before settling in for the closing price of $164.28. ABC’s price has ranged from $127.94 to $174.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.90%. With a float of $162.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.19, operating margin of +1.15, and the pretax margin is +0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 158,100. In this transaction EVP & Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 930 shares at a rate of $170.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,054 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,218 for $169.24, making the entire transaction worth $375,374. This insider now owns 20,007 shares in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.71 while generating a return on equity of 28,805.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.82% during the next five years compared to 37.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.21 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (ABC) raw stochastic average was set at 73.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $164.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $152.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $165.09 in the near term. At $166.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $166.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $163.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $162.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $161.88.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.36 billion, the company has a total of 205,676K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 238,587 M while annual income is 1,699 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 61,174 M while its latest quarter income was 294,740 K.