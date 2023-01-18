Search
admin
admin

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) average volume reaches $2.97M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Top Picks

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) stock priced at $11.35. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.42 and dropped to $11.2612 before settling in for the closing price of $11.39. AM’s price has ranged from $8.56 to $11.61 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 368.20%. With a float of $321.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.46 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 519 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.21, operating margin of +58.21, and the pretax margin is +46.32.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,547,977. In this transaction Director of this company sold 242,868 shares at a rate of $10.49, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 299,019 for $10.23, making the entire transaction worth $3,057,918. This insider now owns 95,501 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.23 while generating a return on equity of 14.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 368.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.20% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Antero Midstream Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.43 million, its volume of 2.35 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 92.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.45 in the near term. At $11.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.14.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.45 billion, the company has a total of 478,485K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 898,200 K while annual income is 331,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 231,030 K while its latest quarter income was 84,010 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.02 million

-
A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) stock priced at $29.58, up 1.54% from the previous...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 5.63% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is certainly impressive

Steve Mayer -
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $10.72, down -1.02%...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Entergy Corporation (ETR) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $106.20, plunging -0.26% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.