Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) posted a 21.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) on January 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.4784, soaring 14.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.4601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Within the past 52 weeks, APRE’s price has moved between $0.30 and $2.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.10%. With a float of $41.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 35,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 318,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 37,500 for $0.64, making the entire transaction worth $24,124. This insider now owns 292,616 shares in total.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE)

Looking closely at Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s (APRE) raw stochastic average was set at 34.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4404, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8403. However, in the short run, Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6049. Second resistance stands at $0.6524. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7248. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4850, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4126. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3651.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.27 million based on 52,998K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -37,130 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,025 K in sales during its previous quarter.