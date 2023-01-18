Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) on January 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.99, plunging -2.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.99 and dropped to $3.745 before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. Within the past 52 weeks, ATRA’s price has moved between $2.83 and $16.35.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.40%. With a float of $94.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 340 workers is very important to gauge.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 70,004. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,591 shares at a rate of $4.49, taking the stock ownership to the 441,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,255 for $4.49, making the entire transaction worth $28,086. This insider now owns 191,334 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.78) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

The latest stats from [Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., ATRA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.15 million was inferior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 34.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.08. The third major resistance level sits at $4.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.44.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 355.85 million based on 94,879K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,340 K and income totals -340,140 K. The company made 4,460 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -84,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.