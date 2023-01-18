Search
Shaun Noe
Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is expecting -3.85% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) stock priced at $2.18, down -2.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.26 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. BKKT’s price has ranged from $1.13 to $9.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -701.20%. With a float of $61.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.59 million.

The firm has a total of 579 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13, was worth 206,100. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.06, taking the stock ownership to the 7,623,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,487 for $1.35, making the entire transaction worth $15,507. This insider now owns 199,968 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT], we can find that recorded value of 10.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 315.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.37. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.59.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 716.10 million, the company has a total of 264,035K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,440 K while annual income is -183,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,860 K while its latest quarter income was -468,130 K.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.31%

Sana Meer -
Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) on January 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.85, plunging -1.96% from the previous trading...
Read more

ALIT (Alight Inc.) climbed 0.90 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Shaun Noe -
January 17, 2023, Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) trading session started at the price of $8.94, that was 0.90% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

2.19% volatility in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
On January 17, 2023, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) opened at $125.00, lower -0.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

