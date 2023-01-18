Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 15.76%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) on January 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.60, soaring 5.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.945 and dropped to $4.60 before settling in for the closing price of $4.66. Within the past 52 weeks, BBAR’s price has moved between $1.94 and $4.77.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 56.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.10%. With a float of $69.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.24 million.

In an organization with 5863 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is 76.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 16.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.93% during the next five years compared to 38.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (BBAR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.02. However, in the short run, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.04. Second resistance stands at $5.17. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.48. The third support level lies at $4.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.89 billion based on 204,237K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,545 M and income totals 98,690 K. The company made 1,194 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 72,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.