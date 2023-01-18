Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) 20 Days SMA touches 11.47%: The odds favor the bear

January 13, 2023, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) trading session started at the price of $6.80, that was 0.58% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.90 and dropped to $6.79 before settling in for the closing price of $6.85. A 52-week range for BBVA has been $3.93 – $6.97.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.50%. With a float of $6.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.06 billion.

The firm has a total of 114311 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.10% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07

Technical Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., BBVA], we can find that recorded value of 1.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.97. The third major resistance level sits at $7.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.71.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Key Stats

There are 6,386,668K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.34 billion. As of now, sales total 24,923 M while income totals 5,504 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,905 M while its last quarter net income were 1,854 M.