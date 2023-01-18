Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) last year’s performance of 3.18% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On January 17, 2023, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) opened at $5.68, lower -3.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.725 and dropped to $5.6301 before settling in for the closing price of $5.86. Price fluctuations for BSBR have ranged from $4.76 to $7.75 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.70% at the time writing. With a float of $3.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.44 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51214 employees.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 13.72%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +15.46 while generating a return on equity of 14.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.60% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Looking closely at Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (BSBR) raw stochastic average was set at 58.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.91. However, in the short run, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.72. Second resistance stands at $5.77. The third major resistance level sits at $5.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.53.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Key Stats

There are currently 3,733,510K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,787 M according to its annual income of 2,877 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,690 M and its income totaled 659,060 K.