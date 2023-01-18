Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -5.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) on January 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $73.11, plunging -0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.49 and dropped to $72.01 before settling in for the closing price of $72.51. Within the past 52 weeks, BMY’s price has moved between $61.19 and $81.43.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 19.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 178.00%. With a float of $2.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.13 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32200 workers is very important to gauge.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – General industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 1,307,312. In this transaction EVP, Chief Human Resources of this company sold 16,250 shares at a rate of $80.45, taking the stock ownership to the 34,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s EVP, Research & Early Dev. sold 45,910 for $78.88, making the entire transaction worth $3,621,381. This insider now owns 57,079 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.83) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 178.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.88% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

The latest stats from [Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BMY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.76 million was inferior to 8.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 41.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $73.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.08. The third major resistance level sits at $74.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.12. The third support level lies at $70.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 151.81 billion based on 2,126,160K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,385 M and income totals 6,994 M. The company made 11,218 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,606 M in sales during its previous quarter.