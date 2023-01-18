Campbell Soup Company (CPB) 20 Days SMA touches -3.12%: The odds favor the bear

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) on January 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $55.01, plunging -0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.57 and dropped to $54.63 before settling in for the closing price of $54.96. Within the past 52 weeks, CPB’s price has moved between $41.72 and $57.78.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 8.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.20%. With a float of $192.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.21, operating margin of +13.70, and the pretax margin is +11.39.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Campbell Soup Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 2,123,948. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 37,354 shares at a rate of $56.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,800 for $56.10, making the entire transaction worth $100,980. This insider now owns 12,645 shares in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.88) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.01% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.31 million, its volume of 2.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 72.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.28 in the near term. At $55.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $56.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.40.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.30 billion based on 299,468K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,562 M and income totals 757,000 K. The company made 2,575 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 297,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.