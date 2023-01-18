Can Baidu Inc.’s (BIDU) hike of 4.45% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On January 13, 2023, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) opened at $135.40, higher 1.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.03 and dropped to $135.30 before settling in for the closing price of $136.52. Price fluctuations for BIDU have ranged from $73.58 to $171.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -56.80% at the time writing. With a float of $271.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $345.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.34, operating margin of +8.45, and the pretax margin is +9.41.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Baidu Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.90%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.46) by $0.76. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.88% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Baidu Inc. (BIDU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.66, a number that is poised to hit 2.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) saw its 5-day average volume 2.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.30.

During the past 100 days, Baidu Inc.’s (BIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 79.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $140.24 in the near term. At $141.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $143.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $134.04. The third support level lies at $132.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Key Stats

There are currently 345,542K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 47.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,536 M according to its annual income of 1,605 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,574 M and its income totaled -21,000 K.