Can ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) drop of -6.91% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On January 17, 2023, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) opened at $2.48, lower -7.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.28 before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. Price fluctuations for GWH have ranged from $2.02 to $8.60 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160 employees.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 48,896. In this transaction Director of this company bought 19,100 shares at a rate of $2.56, taking the stock ownership to the 578,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,339 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $54,758. This insider now owns 1,367,520 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 386.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 8.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.43 in the near term. At $2.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.14. The third support level lies at $2.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are currently 153,259K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 348.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -477,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 190 K and its income totaled -31,600 K.