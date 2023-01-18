ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 125,340 K

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) stock priced at $11.89, up 1.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.22 and dropped to $11.67 before settling in for the closing price of $11.88. CHPT’s price has ranged from $8.07 to $20.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.10%. With a float of $328.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $341.68 million.

In an organization with 1436 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of -110.14, and the pretax margin is -56.09.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 19,899,580. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,989,958 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Director sold 508,101 for $10.08, making the entire transaction worth $5,121,795. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -54.87 while generating a return on equity of -48.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.89 million. That was better than the volume of 11.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.59. However, in the short run, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.30. Second resistance stands at $12.53. The third major resistance level sits at $12.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.20.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.94 billion, the company has a total of 341,684K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 241,010 K while annual income is -132,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 125,340 K while its latest quarter income was -84,480 K.