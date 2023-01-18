D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.12 million

January 17, 2023, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) trading session started at the price of $0.96, that was 21.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $0.9562 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. A 52-week range for HEPS has been $0.59 – $2.81.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -57.80%. With a float of $9.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3789 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stocks. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21 and is forecasted to reach -7.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.98 million, its volume of 1.06 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7411, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0435. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2413 in the near term. At $1.3125, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4551. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0275, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8849. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8137.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

There are 325,998K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 381.47 million. As of now, sales total 875,220 K while income totals -81,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 183,090 K while its last quarter net income were -31,890 K.