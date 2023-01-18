D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -27.72% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) stock priced at $1.67, down -10.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.6729 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. QBTS’s price has ranged from $1.02 to $13.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -214.80%. With a float of $60.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.26 million.

In an organization with 190 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.64.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.37 million. That was better than the volume of 2.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 5.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6519. Second resistance stands at $1.7939. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9148. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3890, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2681. The third support level lies at $1.1261 if the price breaches the second support level.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 134.28 million, the company has a total of 111,506K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,279 K while annual income is 24,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,700 K while its latest quarter income was -13,050 K.