Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -15.70%

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) stock priced at $3.31, down -9.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.395 and dropped to $3.04 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. DBGI’s price has ranged from $3.21 to $208.00 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -311.60%. With a float of $3.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 58 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 1.05%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digital Brands Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -336.61

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

The latest stats from [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.24 million was superior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 201.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.52. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. The third support level lies at $2.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.71 million, the company has a total of 1,073K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,580 K while annual income is -32,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,420 K while its latest quarter income was -4,890 K.