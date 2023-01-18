EPR Properties (EPR) soared 2.43 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

January 17, 2023, EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) trading session started at the price of $39.99, that was 2.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.865 and dropped to $39.80 before settling in for the closing price of $39.86. A 52-week range for EPR has been $34.58 – $56.38.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 1.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 148.60%. With a float of $73.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.69, operating margin of +48.64, and the pretax margin is +19.23.

EPR Properties (EPR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward EPR Properties stocks. The insider ownership of EPR Properties is 1.57%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 22,570. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $45.14, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 4,543 for $55.02, making the entire transaction worth $249,956. This insider now owns 98,700 shares in total.

EPR Properties (EPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.53) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +18.92 while generating a return on equity of 3.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -20.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what EPR Properties (EPR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, EPR Properties’s (EPR) raw stochastic average was set at 49.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.20 in the near term. At $41.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Key Stats

There are 75,021K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.05 billion. As of now, sales total 531,680 K while income totals 98,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 161,410 K while its last quarter net income were 50,800 K.