Expion360 Inc. (XPON) average volume reaches $1.55M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.19, plunging -14.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.70 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. Within the past 52 weeks, XPON’s price has moved between $0.90 and $11.29.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -438.60%. With a float of $3.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.80 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.43, operating margin of -27.97, and the pretax margin is -104.30.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Expion360 Inc. is 50.80%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -104.50 while generating a return on equity of -1,076.80.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -438.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Trading Performance Indicators

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55

Technical Analysis of Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Expion360 Inc., XPON], we can find that recorded value of 7.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Expion360 Inc.’s (XPON) raw stochastic average was set at 40.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 432.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 197.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.95. The third major resistance level sits at $3.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.24.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.99 million based on 6,802K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,520 K and income totals -4,720 K. The company made 1,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.