Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) volume exceeds 10.47 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

January 17, 2023, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) trading session started at the price of $0.197, that was 0.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2024 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. A 52-week range for IDEX has been $0.14 – $1.19.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 26.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.00%. With a float of $549.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $579.45 million.

In an organization with 559 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ideanomics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 19,775 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $19,973. This insider now owns 1,489,125 shares in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.1 million. That was better than the volume of 8.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2108, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5050. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2026. Second resistance stands at $0.2087. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2150. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1902, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1839. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1778.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

There are 563,603K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 114.29 million. As of now, sales total 114,080 K while income totals -256,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 24,280 K while its last quarter net income were -37,410 K.