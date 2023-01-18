Investors finally get a glimpse of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) volume hitting the figure of 21.09 million.

On January 17, 2023, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) opened at $136.176, lower -1.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.75 and dropped to $134.25 before settling in for the closing price of $136.98. Price fluctuations for META have ranged from $88.09 to $332.73 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 33.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.40% at the time writing. With a float of $2.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.68 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87314 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.79, operating margin of +39.65, and the pretax margin is +40.10.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 44,812. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 342 shares at a rate of $131.03, taking the stock ownership to the 25,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 342 for $127.40, making the entire transaction worth $43,571. This insider now owns 25,477 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.89) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +33.38 while generating a return on equity of 31.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meta Platforms Inc. (META). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.49, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) saw its 5-day average volume 25.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 27.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.40.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 56.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $136.66 in the near term. At $137.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $139.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.95. The third support level lies at $131.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

There are currently 2,651,549K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 354.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 117,929 M according to its annual income of 39,370 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,714 M and its income totaled 4,395 M.