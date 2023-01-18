Investors finally get a glimpse of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) volume hitting the figure of 1.62 million.

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) stock priced at $0.13, up 4.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.14 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. OGEN’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $0.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.20%. With a float of $114.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.75 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.59, operating margin of -18131.88, and the pretax margin is -18062.03.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Oragenics Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 4,469. In this transaction Director of this company sold 42,357 shares at a rate of $0.11, taking the stock ownership to the 1,102,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Director sold 36,648 for $0.11, making the entire transaction worth $3,885. This insider now owns 176,191 shares in total.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18062.03 while generating a return on equity of -72.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Oragenics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 77.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was better than the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Oragenics Inc.’s (OGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1705, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2733. However, in the short run, Oragenics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1473. Second resistance stands at $0.1527. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1603. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1343, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1267. The third support level lies at $0.1213 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.56 million, the company has a total of 117,305K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 90 K while annual income is -15,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90 K while its latest quarter income was -3,920 K.