Investors must take note of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) performance last week, which was 13.46%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $14.60, up 1.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.045 and dropped to $14.22 before settling in for the closing price of $14.74. Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has traded in a range of $8.61-$18.00.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.60%. With a float of $105.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 382 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.12, operating margin of -17.69, and the pretax margin is -20.86.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 588,102. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 39,200 shares at a rate of $15.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,344,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 12, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 40,000 for $13.80, making the entire transaction worth $551,916. This insider now owns 760,000 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -20.83 while generating a return on equity of -15.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

The latest stats from [Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, CRDO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was superior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 91.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.58. The third major resistance level sits at $16.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.93. The third support level lies at $13.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.08 billion has total of 146,762K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 106,480 K in contrast with the sum of -22,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 51,370 K and last quarter income was -3,360 K.