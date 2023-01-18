Investors must take note of Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) performance last week, which was 11.35%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $9.36, up 2.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.675 and dropped to $9.29 before settling in for the closing price of $9.32. Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has traded in a range of $6.81-$16.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 85.00%. With a float of $699.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $882.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 905,188. In this transaction Chief Creative Officer of this company sold 106,061 shares at a rate of $8.53, taking the stock ownership to the 1,185,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 12,500 for $8.13, making the entire transaction worth $101,605. This insider now owns 334,573 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Looking closely at Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), its last 5-days average volume was 7.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 37.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.69. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.70. Second resistance stands at $9.88. The third major resistance level sits at $10.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.93.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.19 billion has total of 886,760K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,815 M in contrast with the sum of -3,686 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 361,000 K and last quarter income was -175,000 K.