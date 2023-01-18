Investors must take note of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) performance last week, which was 1.58%.

January 17, 2023, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) trading session started at the price of $26.03, that was 1.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.63 and dropped to $25.51 before settling in for the closing price of $26.01. A 52-week range for ZI has been $23.29 – $61.44.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 372.90%. With a float of $295.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $401.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2742 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.27, operating margin of +20.53, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 1,042,967. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 41,667 shares at a rate of $25.03, taking the stock ownership to the 362,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,000,000 for $25.54, making the entire transaction worth $25,542,192. This insider now owns 13,288,001 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +15.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 372.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Looking closely at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI), its last 5-days average volume was 6.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.76. However, in the short run, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.84. Second resistance stands at $27.30. The third major resistance level sits at $27.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

There are 403,657K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.54 billion. As of now, sales total 747,200 K while income totals 116,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 287,600 K while its last quarter net income were 17,900 K.