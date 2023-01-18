Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) soared 0.34 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $35.52, up 0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.72 and dropped to $35.35 before settling in for the closing price of $35.57. Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has traded in a range of $33.35-$41.31.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 14.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.30%. With a float of $886.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.42 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27500 workers is very important to gauge.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 4,503,750. In this transaction CEO & Executive Chairman of this company sold 125,000 shares at a rate of $36.03, taking the stock ownership to the 3,303,186 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 154,734 for $38.67, making the entire transaction worth $5,983,564. This insider now owns 612,486 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.84% during the next five years compared to -19.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

The latest stats from [Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., KDP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.36 million was inferior to 6.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.96. The third major resistance level sits at $36.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 50.38 billion has total of 1,416,251K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,683 M in contrast with the sum of 2,146 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,622 M and last quarter income was 180,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.02 million

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) stock priced at $29.58, up 1.54% from the previous...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 5.63% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is certainly impressive

Steve Mayer -
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $10.72, down -1.02%...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Entergy Corporation (ETR) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $106.20, plunging -0.26% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.