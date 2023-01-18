Last month’s performance of 1.87% for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is certainly impressive

On January 17, 2023, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) opened at $2.24, lower -2.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.3099 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Price fluctuations for AMAM have ranged from $0.38 to $6.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -301.70% at the time writing. With a float of $5.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.55, operating margin of -101.91, and the pretax margin is -99.75.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$1.24. This company achieved a net margin of -100.06 while generating a return on equity of -42.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -301.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26 and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s (AMAM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 177.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 427.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.31 in the near term. At $2.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. The third support level lies at $1.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AMAM) Key Stats

There are currently 38,618K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 85.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,460 K according to its annual income of -68,080 K.