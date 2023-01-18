Last month’s performance of -20.23% for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is certainly impressive

January 17, 2023, Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) trading session started at the price of $0.144, that was -5.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1449 and dropped to $0.1306 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. A 52-week range for HLBZ has been $0.11 – $5.31.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -306.30%. With a float of $81.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 355 employees.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Helbiz Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 84,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 650,000 shares at a rate of $0.13, taking the stock ownership to the 11,228,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,568,249 for $0.12, making the entire transaction worth $188,190. This insider now owns 11,147,174 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) saw its 5-day average volume 23.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 18.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 158.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1793, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7675. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1443 in the near term. At $0.1517, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1586. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1231. The third support level lies at $0.1157 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

There are 93,288K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.90 million. As of now, sales total 12,830 K while income totals -71,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,680 K while its last quarter net income were -24,560 K.