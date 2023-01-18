Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Dollar General Corporation (DG) to new highs

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) stock priced at $231.99, down -0.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $234.15 and dropped to $230.71 before settling in for the closing price of $233.52. DG’s price has ranged from $183.25 to $262.20 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.20%. With a float of $222.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.53 million.

The firm has a total of 163000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.60, operating margin of +9.42, and the pretax margin is +8.95.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 475,913. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,951 shares at a rate of $243.93, taking the stock ownership to the 38,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s EVP & Chief Information Ofc sold 10,000 for $240.49, making the entire transaction worth $2,404,911. This insider now owns 22,980 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.01 while generating a return on equity of 37.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.02% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dollar General Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1058.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.29, a number that is poised to hit 3.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dollar General Corporation, DG], we can find that recorded value of 2.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.68.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 9.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $247.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $242.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $233.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $235.75. The third major resistance level sits at $237.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $230.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $228.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $227.03.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.67 billion, the company has a total of 223,575K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 34,220 M while annual income is 2,399 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,465 M while its latest quarter income was 526,170 K.