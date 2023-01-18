Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) to new highs

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) stock priced at $258.48, up 1.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $261.97 and dropped to $254.86 before settling in for the closing price of $258.90. ISRG’s price has ranged from $180.07 to $311.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 16.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.60%. With a float of $351.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $355.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9793 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.00, operating margin of +31.89, and the pretax margin is +33.10.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 1,525,904. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,375 shares at a rate of $239.36, taking the stock ownership to the 11,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s EVP & Chief Medical Officer sold 8,000 for $250.06, making the entire transaction worth $2,000,509. This insider now owns 217 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.74% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.79 million, its volume of 2.01 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.30.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 77.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $263.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $233.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $264.18 in the near term. At $266.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $271.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $257.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $252.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $249.96.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 91.79 billion, the company has a total of 353,385K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,710 M while annual income is 1,705 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,557 M while its latest quarter income was 324,000 K.