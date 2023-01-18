Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) to new highs

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) stock priced at $0.3455, up 7.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.3303 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. PRTY’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $5.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 98.90%. With a float of $109.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.22 million.

The firm has a total of 6400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.38, operating margin of +4.46, and the pretax margin is -0.04.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Party City Holdco Inc. is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 7,157,953. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 19,557,248 shares at a rate of $0.37, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 444,375 for $1.45, making the entire transaction worth $642,566. This insider now owns 19,557,248 shares in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.30 while generating a return on equity of -9.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Party City Holdco Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Party City Holdco Inc., PRTY], we can find that recorded value of 104.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 63.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) raw stochastic average was set at 8.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 523.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 243.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6148, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5738. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3994. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4245. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4591. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3397, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3051. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2800.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.18 million, the company has a total of 113,316K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,171 M while annual income is -6,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 502,190 K while its latest quarter income was -372,990 K.