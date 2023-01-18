Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) to new highs

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) on January 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.02, soaring 1.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.3327 and dropped to $16.63 before settling in for the closing price of $16.99. Within the past 52 weeks, UPST’s price has moved between $12.01 and $161.00.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -100.80%. With a float of $69.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.67 million.

The firm has a total of 1497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 43,136. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,200 shares at a rate of $13.48, taking the stock ownership to the 275,585 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,200 for $13.58, making the entire transaction worth $43,456. This insider now owns 275,585 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 24.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Upstart Holdings Inc., UPST], we can find that recorded value of 6.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 30.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.12. The third major resistance level sits at $19.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.80.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.43 billion based on 81,877K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 848,590 K and income totals 135,440 K. The company made 157,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -56,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.