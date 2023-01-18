MMC (Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.) dropped -0.79 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On January 17, 2023, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) opened at $173.33, lower -0.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $174.55 and dropped to $171.70 before settling in for the closing price of $173.38. Price fluctuations for MMC have ranged from $142.80 to $183.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 8.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.60% at the time writing. With a float of $495.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $498.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 83000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 206,974. In this transaction SVP, Chief Information Officer of this company sold 1,171 shares at a rate of $176.75, taking the stock ownership to the 8,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President & CEO, Guy Carpenter sold 8,694 for $172.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,498,315. This insider now owns 20,595 shares in total.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +15.87 while generating a return on equity of 31.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.98% during the next five years compared to 12.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.46 million, its volume of 1.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.22.

During the past 100 days, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s (MMC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $173.81 in the near term. At $175.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $176.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $170.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $168.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Key Stats

There are currently 496,009K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 85.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,820 M according to its annual income of 3,143 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,770 M and its income totaled 546,000 K.