No matter how cynical the overall market is, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) performance over the last week is recorded 4.88%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $3.41, down -1.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.46 and dropped to $3.40 before settling in for the closing price of $3.51. Over the past 52 weeks, CS has traded in a range of $2.89-$10.15.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -11.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -163.50%. With a float of $3.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.40 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51680 employees.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04 and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Looking closely at Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), its last 5-days average volume was 16.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 17.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.25. However, in the short run, Credit Suisse Group AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.47. Second resistance stands at $3.49. The third major resistance level sits at $3.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.35.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.74 billion has total of 3,112,790K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 29,041 M in contrast with the sum of -1,805 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,138 M and last quarter income was -4,176 M.