No matter how cynical the overall market is, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) performance over the last week is recorded 3.09%

January 17, 2023, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) trading session started at the price of $345.00, that was 2.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $350.87 and dropped to $342.03 before settling in for the closing price of $337.44. A 52-week range for DPZ has been $299.41 – $474.92.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.30%. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.74, operating margin of +17.94, and the pretax margin is +14.36.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Domino’s Pizza Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 85,871. In this transaction Director of this company sold 244 shares at a rate of $351.93, taking the stock ownership to the 1,519 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s President, U.S. & Global Svcs sold 1,280 for $354.94, making the entire transaction worth $454,330. This insider now owns 3,180 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.97) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +11.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.79% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.39, a number that is poised to hit 4.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Looking closely at Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.15.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 41.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $359.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $365.39. However, in the short run, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $349.36. Second resistance stands at $354.54. The third major resistance level sits at $358.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $340.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $336.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $331.68.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

There are 35,399K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.19 billion. As of now, sales total 4,357 M while income totals 510,470 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,069 M while its last quarter net income were 100,500 K.