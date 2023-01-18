No matter how cynical the overall market is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) performance over the last week is recorded 0.91%

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) stock priced at $25.85, down -0.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.92 and dropped to $25.53 before settling in for the closing price of $25.75. EPD’s price has ranged from $22.75 to $28.65 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 12.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.90%. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.18 billion.

In an organization with 6911 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.24, operating margin of +15.71, and the pretax margin is +11.61.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 32.63%, while institutional ownership is 27.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 87,921. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 3,650 shares at a rate of $24.09, taking the stock ownership to the 2,337,775 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $23.99, making the entire transaction worth $119,950. This insider now owns 75,776 shares in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.07 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.60% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) raw stochastic average was set at 60.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.55. However, in the short run, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.80. Second resistance stands at $26.06. The third major resistance level sits at $26.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.02.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 55.39 billion, the company has a total of 2,175,570K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 40,807 M while annual income is 4,638 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,468 M while its latest quarter income was 1,361 M.