Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s volume has hit 1.04 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) stock priced at $31.06, down -0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.355 and dropped to $30.775 before settling in for the closing price of $31.39. COLD’s price has ranged from $21.49 to $32.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 12.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -199.10%. With a float of $268.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16275 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of +4.68, and the pretax margin is -1.17.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 101,514. In this transaction EVP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,400 shares at a rate of $29.86, taking the stock ownership to the 36,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s insider sold 2,603 for $28.94, making the entire transaction worth $75,331. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

The latest stats from [Americold Realty Trust Inc., COLD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was superior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s (COLD) raw stochastic average was set at 95.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.68. The third major resistance level sits at $32.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.27.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.46 billion, the company has a total of 269,399K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,715 M while annual income is -30,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 757,780 K while its latest quarter income was -8,910 K.

