Nucor Corporation (NUE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 9.97%

On January 17, 2023, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) opened at $157.20, lower -1.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $159.93 and dropped to $153.87 before settling in for the closing price of $157.56. Price fluctuations for NUE have ranged from $88.50 to $187.90 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 17.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 879.50% at the time writing. With a float of $255.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.10 million.

In an organization with 28800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +25.62, and the pretax margin is +25.22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 404,135. In this transaction Chair, President and CEO of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $134.71, taking the stock ownership to the 126,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,000 for $137.29, making the entire transaction worth $411,870. This insider now owns 49,549 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $6.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $6.73) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +18.63 while generating a return on equity of 54.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 879.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.50% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nucor Corporation (NUE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 32.10, a number that is poised to hit 4.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.03 million. That was better than the volume of 1.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.90.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 91.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.98. However, in the short run, Nucor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $158.75. Second resistance stands at $162.37. The third major resistance level sits at $164.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.25. The third support level lies at $146.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

There are currently 256,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,484 M according to its annual income of 6,827 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,501 M and its income totaled 1,695 M.