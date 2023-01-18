Olo Inc. (OLO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 149,370 K

On January 17, 2023, Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) opened at $6.93, higher 5.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.34 and dropped to $6.815 before settling in for the closing price of $6.90. Price fluctuations for OLO have ranged from $5.74 to $19.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -50.00% at the time writing. With a float of $102.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 639 workers is very important to gauge.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Olo Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 272,639. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 37,195 shares at a rate of $7.33, taking the stock ownership to the 14,463 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 97,805 for $7.08, making the entire transaction worth $692,459. This insider now owns 51,658 shares in total.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Olo Inc. (OLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olo Inc. (OLO)

The latest stats from [Olo Inc., OLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.3 million was superior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Olo Inc.’s (OLO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.67. The third major resistance level sits at $7.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.42.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Key Stats

There are currently 163,406K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 149,370 K according to its annual income of -42,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,270 K and its income totaled -14,560 K.