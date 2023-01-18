Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 123,060 K

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $3.52, down -0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.59 and dropped to $3.4327 before settling in for the closing price of $3.56. Over the past 52 weeks, OSG has traded in a range of $1.70-$3.59.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -4.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -254.60%. With a float of $61.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.17 million.

In an organization with 953 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.05, operating margin of -6.36, and the pretax margin is -17.92.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 1,022,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 350,000 shares at a rate of $2.92, taking the stock ownership to the 2,447,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 350,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,022,000. This insider now owns 10,868,710 shares in total.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -12.88 while generating a return on equity of -12.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -254.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s (OSG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14

Technical Analysis of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s (OSG) raw stochastic average was set at 95.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.62. However, in the short run, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.62. Second resistance stands at $3.68. The third major resistance level sits at $3.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.30.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 294.97 million has total of 84,519K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 359,060 K in contrast with the sum of -46,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 123,060 K and last quarter income was 13,250 K.