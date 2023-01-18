PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) volume exceeds 1.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) stock priced at $32.58, down -0.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.94 and dropped to $32.335 before settling in for the closing price of $32.77. PENN’s price has ranged from $25.49 to $51.72 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 147.80%. With a float of $154.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.60 million.

The firm has a total of 21973 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of PENN Entertainment Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 4,923,867. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 163,475 shares at a rate of $30.12, taking the stock ownership to the 604,527 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 5,086 for $38.03, making the entire transaction worth $193,421. This insider now owns 34,663 shares in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.04% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PENN Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PENN Entertainment Inc., PENN], we can find that recorded value of 2.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 50.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.19. The third major resistance level sits at $33.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.63.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.00 billion, the company has a total of 155,118K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,905 M while annual income is 420,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,625 M while its latest quarter income was 123,500 K.