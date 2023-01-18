Search
Shaun Noe
PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is expecting -14.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $3.00, up 9.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.12 and dropped to $2.7701 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. Over the past 52 weeks, PLBY has traded in a range of $2.46-$23.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -765.70%. With a float of $44.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 781 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.70, operating margin of -21.89, and the pretax margin is -32.63.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 2,135. In this transaction CAO & Treasurer of this company sold 744 shares at a rate of $2.87, taking the stock ownership to the 56,770 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s CEO & President sold 151,617 for $3.27, making the entire transaction worth $496,091. This insider now owns 1,426,432 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -31.50 while generating a return on equity of -32.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -765.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

Looking closely at PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 22.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.89. However, in the short run, PLBY Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.19. Second resistance stands at $3.33. The third major resistance level sits at $3.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.49.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 140.97 million has total of 46,562K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 246,590 K in contrast with the sum of -77,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 63,620 K and last quarter income was -264,700 K.

