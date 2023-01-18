QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 2.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 17, 2023, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) opened at $119.735, higher 0.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.32 and dropped to $119.02 before settling in for the closing price of $120.24. Price fluctuations for QCOM have ranged from $101.93 to $192.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 14.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 51000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.84, operating margin of +33.49, and the pretax margin is +33.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of QUALCOMM Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 231,512. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 2,084 shares at a rate of $111.09, taking the stock ownership to the 2,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s President QTL & Global Affairs sold 26,427 for $122.33, making the entire transaction worth $3,232,884. This insider now owns 51,179 shares in total.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.87) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 92.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.47% during the next five years compared to 47.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.42, a number that is poised to hit 2.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) saw its 5-day average volume 7.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.86.

During the past 100 days, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 40.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $121.39 in the near term. At $122.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $123.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.91. The third support level lies at $116.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,121,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 136.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 44,200 M according to its annual income of 12,936 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,395 M and its income totaled 2,873 M.