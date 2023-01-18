Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) kicked off at the price of $1.22: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

January 17, 2023, Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) trading session started at the price of $1.05, that was 25.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $0.9827 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. A 52-week range for REBN has been $0.73 – $12.45.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -169.90%. With a float of $1.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Reborn Coffee Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Reborn Coffee Inc. is 75.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.13 million, its volume of 0.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Reborn Coffee Inc.’s (REBN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3124 in the near term. At $1.4049, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5697. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0551, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8903. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7978.

Reborn Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) Key Stats

There are 11,680K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.85 million. As of now, sales total 2,280 K while income totals -3,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 840 K while its last quarter net income were -920 K.