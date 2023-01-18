Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) posted a 20.50% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $28.77, down -0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.92 and dropped to $27.87 before settling in for the closing price of $28.32. Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has traded in a range of $9.58-$32.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -88.80%. With a float of $112.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 697 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.67, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 220,852. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 8,333 shares at a rate of $26.50, taking the stock ownership to the 555,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,020 for $25.37, making the entire transaction worth $330,372. This insider now owns 563,567 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1258.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Looking closely at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 67.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.68. However, in the short run, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.68. Second resistance stands at $29.33. The third major resistance level sits at $29.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.58.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.53 billion has total of 167,325K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 213,210 K in contrast with the sum of 2,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 90,820 K and last quarter income was 7,960 K.