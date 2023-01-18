Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) with a beta value of 0.88 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on January 17, 2023, with Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) stock priced at $2.90, up 7.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.245 and dropped to $2.87 before settling in for the closing price of $2.88. SMSI’s price has ranged from $1.89 to $4.47 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 15.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -722.10%. With a float of $49.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 373 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.40, operating margin of -28.37, and the pretax margin is -52.77.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Smith Micro Software Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 2,699. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $2.70, taking the stock ownership to the 19,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President & CEO bought 5,000 for $2.59, making the entire transaction worth $12,955. This insider now owns 4,864,704 shares in total.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -53.14 while generating a return on equity of -38.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -722.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.75% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)

Looking closely at Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s (SMSI) raw stochastic average was set at 88.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.55. However, in the short run, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.27. Second resistance stands at $3.44. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.52.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 161.14 million, the company has a total of 56,234K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 58,420 K while annual income is -31,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,700 K while its latest quarter income was -5,810 K.