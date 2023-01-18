SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) average volume reaches $820.29K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On January 17, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) opened at $1.35, higher 11.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Price fluctuations for SOUN have ranged from $0.93 to $18.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.50% at the time writing. With a float of $119.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 392 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 3,385. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 3,385 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,074,116 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 661,192 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $826,490. This insider now owns 415,000 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.13 million, its volume of 2.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 274.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 147.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5600 in the near term. At $1.7700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0100. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8000.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are currently 197,915K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 242.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,197 K according to its annual income of -980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,190 K and its income totaled -28,920 K.