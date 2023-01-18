Search
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) volume exceeds 3.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) kicked off on January 17, 2023, at the price of $5.25, up 10.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.2589 and dropped to $3.94 before settling in for the closing price of $4.48. Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has traded in a range of $2.81-$175.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -148.70%. With a float of $0.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.56 million.

The firm has a total of 76 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is 27.82%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 70,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $350,000. This insider now owns 382,963 shares in total.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -686.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -148.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.64

Technical Analysis of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, TCBP], we can find that recorded value of 2.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) raw stochastic average was set at 13.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 209.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.03. The third major resistance level sits at $6.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.84.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.85 million has total of 795K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,720 K in contrast with the sum of -18,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 495 K and last quarter income was -3,900 K.

