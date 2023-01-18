The Progressive Corporation (PGR) 20 Days SMA touches 0.26%: The odds favor the bear

On January 17, 2023, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) opened at $134.00, lower -2.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.33 and dropped to $130.55 before settling in for the closing price of $133.65. Price fluctuations for PGR have ranged from $100.81 to $135.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 15.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.40% at the time writing. With a float of $582.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 49000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 3,504,729. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 26,885 shares at a rate of $130.36, taking the stock ownership to the 431,810 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 1,821 for $130.36, making the entire transaction worth $237,386. This insider now owns 26,286 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.89) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 19.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.12% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.91 million, its volume of 1.83 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.51.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 81.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $133.16 in the near term. At $135.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $136.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $128.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $125.60.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

There are currently 585,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 76.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,702 M according to its annual income of 3,351 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,780 M and its income totaled 124,100 K.